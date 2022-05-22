Delta 2023 Exclusive: OKOWA-DARAMOLA WIN, UDUAGHAN LOSE, AS DELTA PDP ASSEMBLY CANDIDATES EMERGE

L-R (Top to Bottom): Hon. Charles Emetulu, Chief James Augoye, Hon. Fred Martins, Barr. Frank Esenwa and Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

Barr. (Mrs.) Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, daughter of Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged as Delta PDP Ika North/East House of Assembly for the 2023 general elections. She was returned unopposed. It is not clear if the incumbent member, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, voluntarily stepped down from the contest.

The story was however different for Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan, daughter of former Delta State Governor Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who lost the Warri North House of Assembly ticket to Hon. Fred Martins, the incumbent member representing the Constituency in DTHA. She scored 7 votes against Hon. Fred who scored 25 votes.

Festus Utuama, son of Dr. Uduaghan’s Deputy, Prof Amos Utuama, fared better when he picked the Ughelli South State Constituency ticket with 12 votes to upset the incumbent Reuben Izeze, who place third with two votes and his closet rival, Samson Omomite who scored 9 votes.

Barr. Fred Esenwa (27 votes), pulled off an upset of considerable proportions in Oshimili North LGA, when he defeated two major figures in Governor Okowa’s administration; Chief Mrs Shimite Bello (2 votes) and Enyi Doris Mokobia (Enyi Kpakpando).

Other incumbents who retained their PDP tickets include; Hons. Charles Emetulu, Emeka Nwaobi, Emomotimi Guwor, Ferguson Onwo and Chukwunyem Okoh (Chukky Dandy).

The list of popular new ticket holders were; former Delta Works Commissioner, Chief James Augoye, Barr. Arthur Akpovwovwo, Bridget Anyafulu, Chukwudi Dafe and Emmanuel Sinibe, amongst others.

The up to date list of Delta PDP House of Assembly Candidates for the 2023 general elections is published below.

Isoko South 1 LGA: Hon. Bino Ohwede

Isoko South 2 LGA: Hon. Ferguson Onwo

Oshimili North LGA: Barr Fred Esenwa

Okpe LGA: Chief James Augoye

Ndokwa West LGA: Hon Charles Emetulu

Ethiope West LGA: Hon. Christian Onogba.

Oshimili South LGA: Bridget Anyafulu

Warri South Constituency 2 LGA: Hon Poko Matthew Opuoru

Isoko North LGA: Bernard Odion

Warri North LGA: Fred Martins

Ika south LGA: Festus Chukwunyem Okoh (Chuky Dandy)

Ughelli South LGA: Festus Eseoghene Utuama

Ika North/East LGA: Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

Aniocha North LGA: Engr Emeka Nwaobi

Udu LGA: Hon. Jite Brown

Ughelli North LGA Constituency 2: Onoriode Agofure

Ethiope East LGA: Barr. Arthur Akpovwovwo

Patani LGA: Hon Emmanuel Sinebe

Sapele LGA: Pekins Umukoro

Ukwuani LGA: Chukwudi Dafe

Aniocha South LGA: Chief Ben Anwazia

Ughelli North 1 LGA: Jimmy Idiovwa

Bomadi LGA: Hon. Oboro Preyor

Burutu 1 LGA: Hon. Asupa Forteta

Uvwie LGA: Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata

Ndokwa East LGA: Prince Emeka Osamuta

Warri South 1 LGA: Austin Uroye

Burutu South LGA: Perez Oloye

Editor’s Note: This list is subject to official ratification by the Delta State Executive Council of the PDP.