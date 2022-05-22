Delta 2023 Exclusive: OKOWA-DARAMOLA WIN, UDUAGHAN LOSE, AS DELTA PDP ASSEMBLY CANDIDATES EMERGE

Barr. (Mrs.) Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, daughter of Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged as Delta PDP Ika North/East House of Assembly for the 2023 general elections. She was returned unopposed. It is not clear if the incumbent member, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, voluntarily stepped down from the contest.
The story was however different for Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan, daughter of former Delta State Governor Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who lost the Warri North House of Assembly ticket to Hon. Fred Martins, the incumbent member representing the Constituency in DTHA. She scored 7 votes against Hon. Fred who scored 25 votes.
Festus Utuama, son of Dr. Uduaghan’s Deputy, Prof Amos Utuama, fared better when he picked the Ughelli South State Constituency ticket with 12 votes to upset the incumbent Reuben Izeze, who place third with two votes and his closet rival, Samson Omomite who scored 9 votes.
Barr. Fred Esenwa (27 votes), pulled off an upset of considerable proportions in Oshimili North LGA, when he defeated two major figures in Governor Okowa’s administration; Chief Mrs Shimite Bello (2 votes) and Enyi Doris Mokobia (Enyi Kpakpando).
Other incumbents who retained their PDP tickets include; Hons. Charles Emetulu, Emeka Nwaobi, Emomotimi Guwor, Ferguson Onwo and Chukwunyem Okoh (Chukky Dandy).
The list of popular new ticket holders were; former Delta Works Commissioner, Chief James Augoye, Barr. Arthur Akpovwovwo, Bridget Anyafulu, Chukwudi Dafe and Emmanuel Sinibe, amongst others.
The up to date list of Delta PDP House of Assembly Candidates for the 2023 general elections is published below.
Isoko South 1 LGA: Hon. Bino Ohwede
Isoko South 2 LGA: Hon. Ferguson Onwo
Oshimili North LGA: Barr Fred Esenwa
Okpe LGA: Chief James Augoye
Ndokwa West LGA: Hon Charles Emetulu
Ethiope West LGA: Hon. Christian Onogba.
Oshimili South LGA: Bridget Anyafulu
Warri South Constituency 2 LGA: Hon Poko Matthew Opuoru
Isoko North LGA: Bernard Odion
Warri North LGA: Fred Martins
Ika south LGA: Festus Chukwunyem Okoh (Chuky Dandy)
Ughelli South LGA: Festus Eseoghene Utuama
Ika North/East LGA: Marilyn Okowa-Daramola
Aniocha North LGA: Engr Emeka Nwaobi
Udu LGA: Hon. Jite Brown
Ughelli North LGA Constituency 2: Onoriode Agofure
Ethiope East LGA: Barr. Arthur Akpovwovwo
Patani LGA: Hon Emmanuel Sinebe
Sapele LGA: Pekins Umukoro
Ukwuani LGA: Chukwudi Dafe
Aniocha South LGA: Chief Ben Anwazia
Ughelli North 1 LGA: Jimmy Idiovwa
Bomadi LGA: Hon. Oboro Preyor
Burutu 1 LGA: Hon. Asupa Forteta
Uvwie LGA: Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata
Ndokwa East LGA: Prince Emeka Osamuta
Warri South 1 LGA: Austin Uroye
Burutu South LGA: Perez Oloye
Editor’s Note: This list is subject to official ratification by the Delta State Executive Council of the PDP.