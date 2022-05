Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has won the PDP Delta North Senatorial zone primaries. He scored 242 votes to defeat his challenger, Arc. Paul Oseji, who score 67 votes.

Senator Ighoyota Amori won the PDP Delta Central senatorial district Primaries by scoring 142 votes to beat his challenger, Hon John Nani, who scored 123.

Hon. Michael Diden (Ejele), won the PDP Delta South Senatorial zone Primaries, by polling 176 Votes out of 270 votes. His closest challenger, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju scored 49 votes.