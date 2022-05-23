A’IBOM PDP CONCLUDES STATE, FED. CONSTITUENCY ELECTIVE CONGRESSES

***We’re Closer to 2023 Victory – Party Stakeholders, Faithful Declare

As the pre general elections process builds up, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has concluded its State and Federal Constituencies elective congresses across all 26 State Constituencies and 10 Federal Constituencies amidst peaceful atmosphere which delegates to the congresses, party faithful and observers have hailed as credible and racour free.

Holding across the various state and federal constituencies in the state, the primaries which held Sunday May 22, saw to a keenly contested nomination with more than 70 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket in the 26 state Constituencies and 10 Federal Constituencies in the state.

Eligible delegates to the primaries, stakeholders, members of the party in the state and accredited observers, lauded the smooth and peaceful conduct of the exercise, with party faithful expressing that the outcome of the exercise denotes a closer approach to victory at the polls, agreeing that PDP in Akwa Ibom is demonstrating committement to continue in growing the state and contributing to rescuing Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo who said he was in Abak to show solidarity with the party in Abak chapter, lauded the conduct of the party delegates and aspirants for the state and national assemblies, expressing optimism of sweeping victory at the polls.

Also commenting on the conduct of the primaries, the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, who is also a Senate aspirant of the party, attributed the success of the exercise to the orderliness in the party, good conduct by the aspirants and the transparency of the process.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Electoral Committees for Akwa Ibom, Hon. Kayode Akin, alongside his House of Assembly counterpart, Barr. Hassan Yakubu, while briefing returning officers and agents, reiterated the resolve to conduct the primaries in the state credibly across all respective constituencies.

At West Itam Secondary School, Ekit Itam, venue for the primaries for both Itu State Constituency and Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency, the exercise which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as local and national observers, was adjudged fair and credible given the peaceful and transparent conduct of the exercise.

Similarly in INI where Ikono/Ini elective congress also held, some stakeholders who made remarks appreciated the party for the general peaceful disposition of the exercise.

In Essien Udim, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Engr Cammillus Umoh who commended the party for the smooth and transparent conduct of the primary, lauded the delegates for conducting themselves orderly during the process.

Our correspondent who monitored the primary election in the area reported that the nomination which was observed by officials of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) was transparent and peaceful with adequate security.

In Oruk Anam, the leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan described the exercise as peaceful and transparent and commend the leadership of the PDP and Oruk Anam delegates and all his Constituents for their peaceful disposition.

Also speaking, one of the election observers and Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet extolled Governor Udom Emmanuel whom she described as the leader of the party, for sustaining the tenets of democracy.

In Oron Federal Constituency, the Congress Which held in Oron Township Stadium, was conducted in a satisfactory manner as remarked by delegates to the congress and observers, who spoke with our reporters, noting the peaceful and credible conduct of the exercise.

Equally, another feat achieved in Etinan Federal Constituency which held the elective congress in Etinan Local Government Council hall, in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere without rancour with all delegates reaching a concensus on the credibility of the exercise.

In Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency, the congress which began with early accreditation of delegates and presentation of aspirants, was concluded with general commendation by some stakeholders and party faithful.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State Rt. Hon. (Elder) Aniekan Akpan had accompanied Chairmen and members of the House of Assembly and House of Representatives Electoral Committees to monitor the conduct of the primaries in various Constituencies.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Electoral Committees for Akwa Ibom, Hon. Kayode Akin, alongside his House of Assembly counterpart, Barr. Hassan Yakubu, in their separate remarks praised delegates and party members in Akwa Ibom State for the peaceful way they conducted themselves throughout the exercise, stressing that this is testament to the PDP’s way of doing things.

State Chairman of the party, Rt Hon (Elder) Aniekan Akpan, on his part while hailing the delegates, officials and members for their orderly conduct, enjoined those who will emerge to see their emergence as a call to build bridges of brotherhood and friendship especially among those who also contested with them.

With the successful conclusion of the state and federal constituencies elective congresses, the party is set to organise the Senatorial District Congresses to elect senatorial candidates of the party across all three Senatorial Districts on Monday May 23, 2022.

© PDP-AKS PUBLICITY SECRETARIAT