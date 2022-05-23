DELTA PDP FIXES TUESDAY, MAY 24, FOR RUN-OFF, IN DEADLOCKED OKPE/SAPELE/UVWIE; ETHIOPE HOUSE OF REPS PRIMARIES

PRESS RELEASE

23rd May, 2022

OKPE/SAPELE/UVWIE AND ETHIOPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY RUN-OFF HOLDS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022.

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Delta State has announced that the run-off primary election for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and Ethiope Federal Constituency runoff will hold tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

TIME: 9AM

VENUES:

(1). SAPELE TOWNSHIP STADIUM – Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency.

(2). OGHARA TOWNSHIP STADIUM – Ethiope Federal Constituency.

All House of Representatives Aspirants, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Security Agencies should please take note.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.