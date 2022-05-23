Rivers 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS PICKS ACCORD GUBER FORMS

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs displays his Accord Governorship nomination form

Frontline Rivers State politician and Oil industry mogul, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, affirmed his decision to contest the 2023 Rivers State Governorship election, when he collected the expression of interest and Governorship nomination forms of Accord Political party, to fly the Party’s flag as a Governorship aspirant in Rivers State, come 2023.

He picked up the forms from the Accord Secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Monday, 23rd May, 2022, accompanied by members of his Campaign Organization, led by the Director General, Rt. Hon Iyk Oji and an impressive crowd of enthusiastic loyalists, supporters and well wishers.

Confirming the much anticipated decision and long awaited action, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, writing on his verified social media handles, said:

“Today, I’ve officially signed up to run for Rivers State Governorship on Accord Party platform. This project is about the people; it’s about you, it’s about me and it’s about all of us. Let’s work together with the mindset of consolidating the efforts of our past leaders in order to realize a state that is truly great and accommodating.

God Almighty be forever glorified!” the statement concluded.