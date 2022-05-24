2023: WE ARE SET TO TAKE OVER LEADERSHIP OF RIVERS STATE, BEST ASPIRANTS ARE WITH US; RIVERS ACCORD BOASTS

The Rivers State Chapter of Accord party has reiterated it’s commitment to take over the leadership of the State come 2023.

The party made this known on Monday, May 22, after Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the initiator of “the WE agenda, putting first” vision, picked his expression of interest and nomination forms, to contest as Governorship aspirant under Accord, at the Party’s Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The party stated, with this addition, “We are are no doubt confident that come 2023, the party will not only take over the leadership of the State, but will transform the present state of the State.

Explaining why they are this confident, the party, in the statement, boasted that, all the aspirants so far running for one position or the other in the party, are conspicuously the best, such that they have no match. “Name it; sincerity of purpose, peaceful, God fearing, integrity, intellectuals, self led, think tanks, passion driven, servant leaders, accountable, humble, prepared and ready minds, idealistic, not learners on the job but those bringing the quality job to the table. The party has all it takes to take Rivers State to greater heights.”

The party further revealed that Rivers PEOPLE like never before, are hungry for progress, as such only progressive minds like those in Accord, her aspirants have the capacity to bring the needed and expected progress to manifestation.

“Seeing the calibre of aspirants we are gathering in readiness for the battle ahead, we need no soothsayer to convince us better that we remain the only party that Rivers State needs at this critical point of need, especially when a people are tired of wandering in the wilderness and now ready to get into their promised land. WE are sacrificially ready to change the the present ugly narrative.

“Rivers Accord obviously is a party that stands for the people, with the people and of the people. It is one party that signifies true democracy, a party that accommodates all and allows for a level playing ground, where there is no godfatherism, save that God is the Father of all.”

It further said that today, with the high level of enthusiasm for a progressive Rivers State that is built on the foundation of sincerity not deceitfulness, only Rivers Accord has the moral prerogative to bring that progress to fruition.

Addressing journalists during the event, the party’s legal adviser, Barr Prefaa Macs reassured that, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is a household name in Rivers State that is well known and loved by all, and the party is sure that if he eventually flies the flag as the Governorship candidate of the Party in Rivers State, he will be the next Governor of the state in 2023.

“I am certain that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is going to be the Governor of Rivers State come 2023”, he said enthusiastically.

The WE agenda, putting the PEOPLE first in One Accord.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

24/5/2022.