Breaking: WIKE DISSOLVES CABINET

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

Governor Wike, has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor

May 24, 2022.