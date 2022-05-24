Delta 2023: OBORO, IBORI-SUENU COMPLETE LIST OF PDP HOUSE OF REPS CANDIDATES (Full List)

Hon. Evelyn Oboro (l) and Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (r)

Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has won the PDP Ethiope Federal Constituency Run-off primary election.

Ibori-Suenu polled 46 votes to defeat Hon Ben Igbakpa, the incumbent member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who scored 22 votes in the keenly fought run-off primaries, which had been generally regarded as an informal referendum on political influence and authority of Chief James Ibori, in his own home front.

Both aspirants had tied 34 votes each in the first primary election held on Saturday, 21st May, and Hon. Igbakpa had received widespread accolades for his impressive showing against the man generally regarded as the godfather of Delta politics.

Hon. Evelyn Omavonwan Oboro, also won the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency Run-off primary election which took place at the Sapele Township Stadium, Sapele.

Hon Oboro, Oboro scored 45 votes to defeat Hon Napoleon Gbinije, who polled scored 36 votes to come second and Hon Efe Afe, the incumbent member representing the Federal constituency, who garnered 18 votes to place a distant third.

Oboro, a two-term member of the Green chamber, who opted to try her luck at the Delta Central Senatorial seat in 2019, but lost out to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, now has another opportunity to return to the House of Representatives.

The victories of Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu and Evelyn Oboro, successefully concludes the PDP House of Representatives Primaries and completes the list of candidates to represent the party in the 2023 National Assembly general election, for the 10 Federal Constituencies in Delta State.

Below, is the comprehensive list of victorious PDP candidates:

DELTA PDP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES

Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency

Hon. Nicholas Mutu

Ika Federal Constituency:

Hon. Victor Nwaokolo

Ndokwa/UkwuaniFederal Constituency: Victor Ezechi garnered 44 votes to beat the incumbent representative, Hon. Ossai N. Ossai (24 votes), Ken Okolugbo (14 votes), Ugo Nwokolo (11 votes), and Edike Kaine (3 votes)

Isoko Federal Constituency: House of Reps results: Jonathan Ukodhiko 33 votes (W); Bashorun Askia 21 votes; Itiako Ikpokpo 3 votes; Orezi Esievo 11 votes; Johnson Erijo 2 votes; Dickson Ebegbare 5 votes

Ethiope Federal Constituency: Erhitake Ibori – 34 votes; Ben Igbakpa – 34 votes

Aniocha/Oshimili/ Federal Constituency: Rt Hon Ndudi Elumelu wins with 80 votes. Barr Pat Ajudja – 35 votes.

Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency: Hon Talib Tebite scored 34 votes to defeat the likes the likesof Hon. Samuel Mariere, Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi amongst others.

OKPE/SAPELE/UVWIE Federal Constituency: Napoleon Gbnijie -25 votes; Evelyn Oboro -25 votes; Efe Afe -25 votes; Egbedi Julius -23 votes

BURUTU FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY: Hon. Julius Pondi – WINNER

WARRI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY: Hon. Chief Thomas Eryitomi JP – WINNER