24TH MAY, 2022

DELTA PDP GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARIES HOLDS WEDNESDAY, 25TH MAY, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Delta State hereby announces that the Governorship Primaries of the Party will hold Tomorrow, Wednesday, 25th May, 2022 as scheduled.

The Programme for the Primaries, as directed and approved by the National Secretariat, is as follows;

1. ACCREDITATION VENUE: EVENT CENTRE, ASABA.

ACCREDITATION STARTS: 9AM

3. ELECTION VENUE: STEPHEN KESHI STADIUM, ASABA

NOTE:

CONCERNED DELEGATES, GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRANTS, AGENTS, INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC), SECURITY AGENCIES, OFFICIALS, AND MEDIA PERSONNEL, SHOULD TAKE NOTE.

Anyone who is not directly involved with the Primaries is STRICTLY advised to stay away from or near the perimeters of all aforementioned venues, until the exercise is duly completed.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, DELTA STATE.