Rivers PDP Guber Primary: OBUAH SUES FOR CALM AMONG SUPPORTERS

Bro. Felix Obuah

Rivers Guber Primary: Obuah Sues For Calm Among Supporters

The immediate past Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman, Rivers State and frontline governorship aspirant in the state, Bro. Felix Obuah has sued for calm among his numerous fans and political allies over the choice of who flies the party’s flag for the state in 2023 general elections.

Bro. Obuah said in all matters and decisions that have to do with the party, the party is supreme and demands the support of all party members in the overall interest of the party.

As regards the governorship primary billed for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, he said whoever that is chosen by the party becomes the party’s candidate for the forthcoming election irrespective of personal preferences.

The party’s choice is also binding on all other aspirants in the spirit of togetherness necessary for the desired victory at the elections proper, Bro Obuah emphasized.

“I am a loyal party man and will always stand by the decisions of the party. It’s not in the best interest of the party to engage or encourage anybody or anything that will affect the overall interest of the party negatively.

“I therefore enjoin all my supporters across the state not to be disheartened or lured into any form of protest or agitation by anybody on my behalf should the outcome of the primary not reflect their expectation,” Bro Obuah appealed.

The governorship aspirant rather prayed that the primary may be very smooth and produce the very best that will not only win the election for the PDP but also raise the bar of governance in Rivers State to a greater height.

Signed

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to

Bro Felix Obuah

Frontline PDP Governorship Aspirant