Akwa Ibom News/Politics, PDP

Akwa-Ibom 2023: UMO ENO IS PDP GUBER CANDIDATE

Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Akwa-Ibom Guber Candidate

UMO ENO WINS

Pastor Umo Eno, has been officially declared the overwhelming winner of the Akwa Ibom PDP governorship primaries.

Official result announced by the PDP Chairman, Akwa Ibom Governorship Elecroral Committee, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who is also the Deputy Governor of Edo State, is as follows:

Voided votes – 2
Etim Akan – 2
Michael Enyong – 1
Bassey Albert Akpan – 1
Akan Okon – 3
Umo Eno – 993
Onofiok Luke – 3
Umoh James – 2
Ide Owodiong – 1
Idorenyin Umoh – 2
Others – 0

(C) Utibe Robert Uko Facebook timeline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.