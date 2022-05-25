Akwa-Ibom 2023: UMO ENO IS PDP GUBER CANDIDATE

Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Akwa-Ibom Guber Candidate

UMO ENO WINS

Pastor Umo Eno, has been officially declared the overwhelming winner of the Akwa Ibom PDP governorship primaries.

Official result announced by the PDP Chairman, Akwa Ibom Governorship Elecroral Committee, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who is also the Deputy Governor of Edo State, is as follows:

Voided votes – 2

Etim Akan – 2

Michael Enyong – 1

Bassey Albert Akpan – 1

Akan Okon – 3

Umo Eno – 993

Onofiok Luke – 3

Umoh James – 2

Ide Owodiong – 1

Idorenyin Umoh – 2

Others – 0

(C) Utibe Robert Uko Facebook timeline