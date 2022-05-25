Delta 2023: PDP CONGRATULATES SHERIFF, OTHER CANDIDATES, AFTER SUCCESSFUL PRIMARIES

PRESS RELEASE

25TH MAY, 2022

2023: DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES RT. HON. SHERIFF OBOREVWORI, OTHER VICTORIOUS CANDIDATES, AFTER SUCCESSFUL PRIMARIES

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Delta State, heartily congratulates Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who emerged victorious, as our Governorship Candidate for the 2023 elections, after a keenly contested and hugely successful contest.

The Delta PDP guber primary showcased an array of distinguished Deltans who we are proud to identify with, as members of our great party, and in the end, there was no Victor and no Vanquished. PDP is the WINNER.

We also warmly congratulate all our other victorious candidates at the House of Assembly, Federal Constituencies, and Senatorial Districts primaries, who braved all the odds, to emerge victorious at the end of a robust and very competitive primary elections all round.

Now that the primaries have been successfully concluded, we want to applaud all our Aspirants who gave their best to ensure that the Delta PDP primaries were conducted in a peaceful, rancour-free atmosphere, devoid of acrimony and bitterness.

We are proud to declare that our primaries for all elective positions, was a wonderful family affair, conducted in the true spirit of sportsmanship, in which everybody is a winner and the party is stronger and more united than ever before.

While appealing to all participants in our primaries to embrace each other and join hands with the successful candidates to ensure that we deliver a comprehensive and overwhelming campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, we equally wish to urge and enjoin all successful candidates, to extend the olive branch and their hand of fellowship to all party members, especially their co-contestants, accommodate them in all campaign process and carry everybody along, as we march towards ultimate victory.

Delta PDP is one big, happy family, and like we had earlier predicated before the primaries, our loyal and committed members have once again proven, beyond doubt, that Delta PDP is a united family and it has ended in praise for one and all.

As we prepare to hit the campaign trail, covering every Local Government, Ward, and Unit in our usual robust and comprehensive manner, we charge all of our members to remain calm, focused, and unwavering in our quest to achieve the main objective, which is landslide victories in all our elections in 2023.

Once again, hearty congratulations to all our successful candidates and our deep, profound gratitude to all those who participated in the primaries. You have all made us proud.

Thank you and God Bless you all.

Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

PDP! Power to the people.!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, DELTA STATE.