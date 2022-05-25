Delta 2023: SHERIFF WINS PDP GUBER PRIMARY

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday, March 25, 2022, has won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary in Delta State.

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, the incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly, trounced thirteen other aspirants to win the governorship primary which was conducted at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the state capital.

Oborevwori scored 597 votes from a total of 825 accredited delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Olorogun David Edevbie came a distant second with 113 votes, while incumbent Senator representing Delta South, Senator James Manager, wobbled into the third position with 83 votes.

Some other contestants scored the following votes: Olorogun Fred Majemite 6, Mr Peter Mrakpor 8 and Deacon Kingsley Otuaro 9.

THE FULL LIST OF ASPIRANTS AND THEIR SCORES IS AS FOLLOWS:

Delta PDP Gubet Aspirants

14 aspirants:

Kenneth Gbagi – 0 Sheriff Oborevwori – 590 David Edevbie – 113 Fred Majemite – 6 Odebala Omizu Ejaife – 3 Chris Oyovwaye – 0 Ike Arariboro – 0 Kingsley Otuaro – 9 James Manager – 83 Brandus Angozi – 2 Onajefe Gift – 3 Abel Esievwo – 2 Peter Mrakpor – 9 Lucky Oroye – 0

Total number of delegates – 825

The five-man PDP committee for the governorship primary was headed by Ndubisi Nwogu.



















