Rivers 2023: SIM FUBARA DECIMATES FIELD TO CLINCH PDP GUBER TICKET

Ama Opu Senibo Sim Fubara, Rivers PDP Gubet Candidate

Former Rivers State Accountant General Ama Opu Senibo Siminialayi Fubara, has won the Rivers State PDP Governorship primary election, to emerge as the guber Flag bearer of Party, for the 2023 General Election in Rivers State.

Mr. Fubara, who hails from Opobo Kingdom in what is generally regarded as Riverine axis of Rivers State and had long been touted as the favoured guber Candidate of Governor Nyesom Wike, decimated a very powerful field of distinguished co-contestants, including the former state PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah, the former Rivers SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, as well as other erstwhile cabinet colleagues like Former Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu, to clinch the ticket, scoring a whopping 721 votes, out of the 890 accredited Delegates votes.

Ama Opu Senibo Sim Fubara (1st left) Hon. Dr. Dax George Kelly (2nd left) Hon. Isaac Kamalu (3rd left) front row, with other Aspirants, and a cross section of Delegates, during the Rivers Guber Primary election, held at Obi Wali Civic center, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

A breakdown of how Rivers State delegates voted and the scores polled by each aspirant, at the PDP Gubernatorial primary election, is as follows:

Bro Felix Obuah – 2 votes

Chief West Morgan – 4 votes

Chief David Briggs – 4 votes

Dr. Tammy Danagogo – 36 votes

Hon. Dr. Dax George Kelly – 37 votes

Dr. Isaac Kamalu – 86 votes

Hon. Siminialayi Fubara – 721 votes

Void votes – 8