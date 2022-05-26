MAKINDE, OBOREVWORI, ENO, FUBARA, MBAH OTHERS EMERGE AS PDP GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES, ACROSS STATES

Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Ahmadu Finitiri (Adamawa) Jide Adeniran

Jandor (Lagos) Peter Mbah (Enugu) Sim Fubara (Rivers)

Incumbent Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Lands and Water resources, Umo Eno, former PDP Presidential Spokesman, Segun Sowunmi, former Rivers State Accountant General, Siminialayi Fubara and sitting Governor of Adamawa State, Adamu Finitiri, were amongst the winners who emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidates for the general elections in 2023, after its gubernatorial primaries across various states, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

PDP Delegates, numbering not less than 800 persons in some of the states where Governorship elections are due in 2023, trooped to the venues of the respective Primaries in Delta, Rivers, Oyo, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Bauchi, Enugu and Abia, among others, to elect their guber flag-bearers, in an exercise which was monitored by INEC and widely reported to be peaceful, free and transparent in all the states.

Below is a list of some states and those who emerged as their PDP Governorship Candidates, after the Primaries.

Kaduna – Ashiru Kudan

Bauchi – Ibrahim Kashim

Adamawa – Governor Umaru Fintiri.

Oyo – Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ogun – Segun Sowunmi (winner of parallel primary)

Benue – Titus Uba.

Enugu – Peter Mbah

Abia – Professor Eleazar Ikonne

Delta – Sheriff Oborevwori,

Rivers – Siminialayi Fubara

Gombe – Muhammad Barde

Nasarawa – David Ombugadu

Yobe – Sheriff Abdullahi

Taraba – Kefas Agbu

Kwara – Abdullah Yahman

Lagos – Olajide Adeniran (aka Jandor)

Plateau – Hon. Ziphion Chrysanthus

Sokoto – Sa-idu Umar

The list will be update as new results are received.