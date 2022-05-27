Akwa-Ibom Guber Primaries: AKAN UDOFIA EMERGES APC CANDIDATE

Obong Akan Udofia

Frontline Akwa-Ibom politician, oil industry mogul and renowned philanthropist, Obong Akan Udofia, has clinched the All Progressives Congress, APC Akwa-Ibom governoship ticket, after a keenly contested primary election, on Thursday, May 26 2022.

Obong Udofia coasted home in a landslide victory, when he polled 1,227 votes, to defeat a powerful field of contestants, which had former Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe, former SSA on Niger Delta Affairs to President Buhari, Senator Ita Enang and former Akwa-Ibom Commissioner for Youth and Sports; Prof Chris Ekong, amongst others, on the ballot.

The results of the APC Akwa-Ibom Guber Primaries, which transcended into the early hours of Friday, May 27th, is as follows:

Invalid/Void Votes – 19

Obong Akanimo Udofia – 1227

Sen Ita Enang – 34

Prof Chris Ekong – 21

Uduak Udoh – 7

Austin Utuk – 2

Richard Anana – 2

Sen JJA- 2

Larry Esin – 1

Writing on his verified social Media Facebook handle, Obong Akan Udofia, in a post titled: “A BIG THANK YOU! Akwa Mmi Ma oO” penned an acceptance speech/thank you message after his well deserved, resounding victory, which reads thus:

A BIG THANK YOU! Akwa Mmi Ma oO!!

I would like to express my unreserved gratitude to the almighty God for his grace and guidance, which has granted me victory and the opportunity to serve my people. To the leadership , delegates, members of our great party, and every Akwa Ibom citizen both home and in diaspora .

I am greatly humbled by your trust in me and confidence in my capacity, which you have displayed with your resounding support for me at the party primaries today.

As someone who has been blessed by God, my interest in the leadership of our state is clearly a function of my desire to give back to society through selfless and effective service.

My emergence as the APC gubernatorial flagbearer today is a victory for every Akwa Ibom citizen, who desires development for our dear state and the prosperity of its people.

As we progress into the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, I urge you to keep up the good work as we prepare to coast to victory.

I hope to deploy my local experience, vast network and global connections, to make this collective dream for a better Akwa Ibom, a reality.

I thank you greatly and pray that the good God continues to bless you all.

Idung e sesoño!