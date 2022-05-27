APC Guber Primaries: OMO-AGEGE, COLE, OTU, SANWO-OLU OTHERS EMERGE CANDIDATES FOR 2023 ELECTIONS

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta) Babajide SANWO-OLU (Lagos) Bassey Otu (Cross Rivers) Tonye Cole (Rivers) Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno) Bello Matawale (Zamfara)

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been elected unopposed to fly the APC Delta State governorship flag at the 2023 general elections.

Omo-Agege scored a total of 1,190 votes to emerged unopposed. A total of 1,235 delegates were accredited out of expected 1,350 for the primaries.

In River State, co-founder and former Group Executive Direcror of Sahara Oil, Mr Tonye Cole picked the APC Guber ticket. Cole, who was also the APC Guber Candidate in the 2019 Rivers elections scored 986 votes to defeat several top Aspirants including former APC Rivers State Chairman Ojukaye flag Amachree, who polled 190 votes in second place and Sen. Magnus Abe who had earlier withdrawn from the race but still got one vote.

In Kebbi, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, , Dr. Nasir Gwandu is the APC Governorship flagbearer, while in Cross Rivers State Senator Bassey Otu emwged as APC consensus guber candidate.

THE LIST OF APC GUBER CANDIDATES ACROSS THE STATES, IS PUBLISHED BELOW

Rivers State – Tonye Cole

Cross Rivers – Bassey Otu

Delta State – Ovie Omo-Agege

Lagos – Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Kebbi – Dr. Nasir Gwandu

Gombe State – Muhammadu Inuwa

Borno – Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

Nasarawa State – Engr A.A Sule

Zamfara – Bello Matawale

Ogun State – Dapo Abiodun

Abia – High Chief Ikechi Emenike (?)

Enugu – Chief Uche Nnaji

Ebonyi – Chief Elias Mbam

Niger – Liman Isah Kantigi

The list will be updated as more results are received