Children’s Day: LET’S PUT CHILDREN FIRST AND SECURE A BETTER FUTURE FOR ALL – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Foremost Rivers State politician, Oil industry Titan and renowned philanthropist, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has called on Rivers people, Nigerians and the global Community, to put children first in all considerations, noting that “Children are the symbol of peace; they remind us that love is possible and that life is not as complex as we make it”.

Chief Lulu-Briggs delivered this passionate admonition, in his message to mark this year’s Children’s day, on May 27, 2022; an annual commemorative event, celebrated annually in honor of Nigerian children.

Writing my on his verified Social Media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ Children’s Day message titled: LET’S PUT CHILDREN FIRST AND SECURE A BETTER FUTURE FOR ALL, reads thus:

LET’S PUT CHILDREN FIRST AND SECURE A BETTER FUTURE FOR ALL

Imagine a world where we can love simply because we are humans just as our little angels meet and embrace themselves with love without even exchanging names. Children are the symbol of peace; they remind us that love is possible and that life is not as complex as we make it. With them, there’s hope for a beautiful life and a better future. Today being the Children’s day, let us renew our pledge and commitment to ensuring the safety of every child in Rivers State, in Nigeria and across the world. And let us not relent in our responsibility of providing each and every child with their right to quality education.

Nelson Mandela said thus: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” While we spend each day pursuing our life’s goals, may we constantly find the reason to appreciate the gift of childhood given to us and remember that putting children first is the most important step towards securing the future for all of us.

Wishing you all a very Happy Children’s Day!

Your friend and brother

Dumo Lulu-Briggs