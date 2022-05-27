PRESS STATEMENT

RIVERS YOUTHS FRONT CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR WIKE ON PEACEFUL, SUCCESSFUL CONDUCT OF PDP PRIMARIES IN RIVERS

Following keen observation of the trend of events in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, the executive committee and the entire membership of the Rivers Youths Front (RYF) whole heartedly congratulate the indefatigable leader of our time and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on the peaceful and successful conduct of all the primaries of the party in the State.

The successful conduct of the primaries from the State Assembly, Federal Constituencies and Senatorial and finally the governorship primary elections is a clear attestation to the visionary leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The feat also goes to confirm our position that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a man with unique leadership qualities that is able to aggregate the diverse views of all strata of society to achieve a satisfactory outcome in all circumstances.

The emergence of candidates generally accepted by majority membership of the PDP, particularly, Wariopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara as the Governorship candidate in such a peaceful conduct, is a clear pointer to the prospects awaiting the nation when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike emerges as the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party and his subsequent victory at the general election next year.

Such visionary leadership prowess demonstrated by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike over the years is what has attracted uncommon fellowship and loyalty from people of diverse political, cultural, religious and educational backgrounds to him and informed his unparalleled developmental strides right from the time he becamè local government chairman, minister of State for education and two terms Governor of Rivers State.

We have no doubt that the dodgedness, uprightness and commitment of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike consistently shown over the years place him above others in the quest for the presidency of Nigeria.

We are very confident that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will triumph at the presidential primary election of the PDP because he can be trusted as a truly committed member of the party who has the required capacity to confront the challenges facing our nation at this very time.

We also congratulate Wariopusenibo Siminialayi Joseph Fubara on his emergence as the governorship flag bearer of the party in the State. We are confident that his victory at the general election and subsequent assumption of office as the next governor of Rivers State will consolidate the massive developmental strides of our visionary leader Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

We commend the State Executive Committee of the PDP, the delegates and aspirants to the different positions for their loyalty and commitment to the leadership and unity of the party and development of the State. The demonstration of statesmanship in all of this is highly commendable.

We call on our esteemed national delegates across the country to place the security, unity and prosperity of the country above any form of ethnic and religious sentiments in making the right choice of the presidential candidate that has the capacity to lead Nigeria out of its present quagmire and that man is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. He has shown it in his governance of Rivers State.

Wike is the man PDP can trust. Wike is the man Nigerians can trust in this era of seeming hopelessness and earnest expectation for a saviour.

Signed

Ted Johnbull

Public Relations Officer

Rivers Youths Front (RYF).

27/05/2022.