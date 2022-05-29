PDP UDU/UGHELLI FED. CONSTITUENCY RE-RUN PRIMARIES, FIXED FOR MONDAY, MAY 30

PRESS STATEMENT

29th May, 2022

PDP UDU/UGHELLI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY RE-RUN PRIMARIES, FIXED FOR TOMORROW, MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022

This is to notify all concerned Aspirants, Delegates, and party members, that the primaries, earlier conducted for the Udu/Ughelli Federal Constituency, has been canceled by the National Working Committee, (NWC) of our party, as a result of a decision taken by the Appeals Committee.

A new date has now been fixed for the Re-run of the Primaries as follows:

DATE: Monday, May 30th, 2022.

VENUE: Ughelli Township Stadium.

TIME: 1pm.

The following, concerned Delegates, Aspirants, Agents, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies, and the Media should please take note.

PDP! Power To The People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, DELTA STATE.