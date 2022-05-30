ATIKU’S EMERGENCE AS PDP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE GOOD SIGNAL, FOR NIGERIA’S RESCUE FROM MISRULE – Mafiana

***As Mafiana Hails Okowa’s Pragmatic Leadership, Congratulates PDP Candidate Oborevwori

L – R (Top and Bottom): Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Dr. Emmanuel Mafiana, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The Executive Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Emmanuel Mafiana says the emergence of former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general polls stands as good signals for Nigeria to be rescued from what he described as misrule from the APC led federal government.

Dr. Mafiana, who expressing satisfaction to the outcome of the immediate concluded PDP primaries weekend praised the courage and sagacity of the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in making sure the convention was well conducted , he as well commended the leadership prowess of Okowa whom he described as a political master tactician always showing directional leadership.

The EA, Political however is optimistic Atiku Abubakar will make a transformed president of Nigeria uniting, reforming and securing Nigeria as well as reposition the economy into right direction for growth and prosperity for all.

While welcoming the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly as the PDP Governorship candidate for 2023 election, Dr. Mafiana described Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as seasoned and well experienced politician who’s extremely qualified and ready to develop Delta from Okowa’s pace already started in the State.

He felicitated with Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as PDP governorship candidate for Delta state, appealing to all electorate to vote the speaker massively during the 2023 poll in order for the state citizens to enjoy more in healthcare, empowerment, security , improvement on the economy and job creation consolidation.

The Delta PDP Chieftain lauded Okowa for his administration’s 7th anniversary, he enjoined Deltans to follow in thanking God for the successes recorded by the administration in the state for the past seven years.