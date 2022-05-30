BEFORE THEY UNDERRATED US, NOW THEY WONT UNDERATE US AGAIN- Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has pledged to fulfill his vow to support whoever emerges as Candidate from the PDP Presidential Primaries, even as he accused some PDP leaders of betrayal, when it became clear that he would coast home to victory at presidential primariespolls.

Addressing a mammoth crowd which had braved an unexpectedly sinister heavy downpour that seemed to have gathered with the dubious intent to rain on the Rivers Governor’s parade, when he returned to Port Harcourt, Rivers State today, Monday, May 30th, 2022, after the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Presidential Primaries, which held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28 – Sunday May 29, Governor Wike urged Rivers people to always hold their heads high, even as he assured that they can never be second class citizens anywhere in the country.

Below are some excerpts from Governor Wike’s comments.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing to worry about. I contested that election based on the agreement with all the Southern Governors and the leaders of the South that the presidency should go to the South.

“We have done our own part. We never betrayed anybody because it is not in our blood to betray. But it is a shame to those people, some governors from the South who are the people they used to sabotage our victory. But however, we have shown them that we are not like them.

“The winner also saw. Before they underrated us. Now they won’t underrate us again. We used this one to tell them that enough is enough. We made them not to sleep, we made them not to eat. We made them all from wherever they come to know that we are somebody.

“I cannot be a second class citizen in my country. I dare not. Some of them their inlaws are governors in the opposition party, some of them their brothers are in the opposition party. Why must you control me? They were looking for who to control. The only people that can control me are Nigerians. I will do what Nigerians want. If you’re from Rivers State, move anywhere you want with your head high.

“I’ve never seen how people can violate procedure, guideline. Somebody has spoken, it is at that point he is supposed to campaign, they just called him back.

I just said this our party shouldn’t be destroyed.

”Speaking twice and campaigning for an aspirant violated the guidelines and procedures of convention but I have taken it as God’swill. I will not fight PDP

“Leave history for those betrayers of their people, history will judge them.

“It is God’s will, let us not worry ourselves. I want to thank you for your support, I want to thank you for everything. You have shown that Rivers is one and our interest will be protected at all times.

“I made a vow to the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria that i will support whoever emerges from the #PDP Presidential Primaries and I am not going to go back on my word.

“We cannot abandon the PDP, we will be fully supporting Atiku Abubakar

Speaking on the visit by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to him earlier in the day, Governor Wike cautioned the PDP Presidential Candidate to be wary of those who flocked around him in the euphoria of victory, yet have no electoral value to add to the fortunes of party, when the elections come around.

“I told Atiku when he came to see me this morning that some of the people following him do not have votes or followership in their states. It is not by these people following you up and down. When the time comes, they should deliver”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was accompanied by former Minister of Police, Adamu Waziri; Tunde Ayeni, a businessman and an ex-lawmaker, Ehigie Uzamere, while Governor Wike received them in company of former Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke, a PDP chieftain, Dan Orbih, former Ekiti State Governor and co-presidential aspirant, Ayo Fayose and Chief of staff to the Rivers Governor Chief Emeka Woke, among others.