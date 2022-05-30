Breaking: PETER OBI CLINCHES LABOUR PARTY PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Former Anambra State Governor and 2019 PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has emerged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria for the 2023 elections.

He was elected unopposed early Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022, during the party’s National Convention, at Orchid Hotel, Asaba, Delta State.

The coast became clear for Mr. Obi when his challenger, erudite political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, stepped down for him, saying: “Obi must be given the opportunity to govern this country.”

Details unfolding…

