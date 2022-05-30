DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES GOV OKOWA ON ADMINISTRATION’S 7TH ANNIVERSARY

PRESS RELEASE

29th May, 2022

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR OKOWA ON THE 7TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS ADMINISTRATION

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Delta State, warmly congratulates our dynamic, cerebral, indefatigable Governor and Leader, His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on the 7th Anniversary of his administration, as the Governor of Delta State.

We also wish to extend our profound felicitations to the wife of our Governor and First Lady of our State, Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, as well as the Government and people of our dear Delta State, on this auspicious occasion of the 3rd Anniversary of the Second Term of Governor Okowa’s masterful navigation of the ship of Delta State, since May 29, 2015.

We are proud to admit with every sense of responsibility and humility, that in this period of Governor Okowa’s management of the affairs of our State, our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and our dear Delta State, have enjoyed a tremendous turnaround in fortunes, both in terms of the huge successes recorded on the political/electoral front and in the transformation and accelerated development of virtually all sectors of the socio-economic makeup of the State, the likes of which have never been witnessed before.

Governor Okowa is a Godly leader and his astute, focused, strategic leadership acumen, always guided and directed by his constant prayers and total submission to the will of God, has not only engendered the entrenchment of far-reaching administrative and operational reforms in Government supervised institutions and establishments, he has equally impacted practically and positively on the human capital and infrastructural development of Deltans and Delta State.

From the SMART Agenda, an acronym for; Strategic wealth creation, Meaningful peacebuilding, Agricultural reforms and accelerated industrialization, Relevant health and education policies, and Transformed Environment through Urban Renewal, in the first term, the administration has successfully metamorphosed into building a #StrongerDelta, through the delivery of legacy, landmark and functional projects, the provision of jobs for all Deltans through the various dedicated initiatives; YAGEP, STEP, PPSP, and the Micro-Credit scheme, amongst others, and the solidification of operational platforms aimed at enhancing greater political and social stability.

In the last seven years, the Governor Okowa administration has achieved tremendous successes in its economic, political, and social awakening of the core Delta essence, harnessing its human and material assets to deepen the diversification effort in consonance with the SMART Agenda, and the establishment of sustainable economic and infrastructural development platforms.

Governor Okowa’s progressive leadership, unparalleled organizational exactness, his gentle yet firm and cerebral excellence in dynamic, proactive leadership, and the unwavering conviction and determination of his visionary political will, have, in the period of seven years, transformed our dear State, especially in the standardized upgrading of the educational and other infrastructural projects and the committed initiatives toward manpower support, empowerment, training, and development.

Despite the huge challenges posed by the inheritance of a huge debt carryover, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the deep structural lacunas and obtuse operational tendencies in the administrative bureaucracy, the gradual but steady turnaround in all sectors of the State, manifested in verifiable accomplishments, complemented by massive human capital and unprecedented infrastructural development and cemented by the unity, peaceful co-existence and the safety of Deltans and security of lives and property in Delta across the three Senatorial zones, are all testimonies to an administration that had served the people well.

Together with his Deputy, Dcn. Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the most vibrant members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker and our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as members of the State Executive Council at various times in the last seven years, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has made the leadership of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State and indeed all Deltans proud, as the Chief Executive of our State.

As the undisputed leader of the most united, popular, and beloved political family in Nigeria, his legacy achievements have already set the template for a #StrongerDelta and the achievement of another round of resounding and comprehensive victory in the next election cycle in 2023.

“Ekwueme”, as we celebrate the commemoration of your very successful 7th Anniversary, as Governor of Delta State, our prayer today and always is that the good Lord will continue to bless you and your family, guide and shape your footsteps, fortify you with good health, wisdom and strength in administering our State and set your sights to the glorious mandate of embracing higher challenges in the near future, to the glory and praise of His Holy Name. Amen.

Congratulations Your Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa. To God be all the Glory.

PDP! Power to the People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.