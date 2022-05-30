Rivers 2023: ACCORD SET TO HOLD GOVERNORSHIP, STATE ASSEMBLY PRIMARIES, TOMORROW, 31ST MAY, 2022

Accord News Update

All is now set for the Rivers State chapter of Accord Political party, to hold her Governorship and State House of Assembly primaries, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

A statement by Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, issued on Monday, 30/5/2022, confirms that preparations have been concluded and the party, ready and brimming with enthusiasm for onward takeover of leadership in the State, is indeed unshakable in its resolve.

“Rivers State has for long, desired a leadership that will bring her unspeakable joy and Accord, the party that is PEOPLE focused and desirous of unity and peace, is ready and prepared to birth it to Rivers State and her people, as the party’s Governorship candidate that will fly its flag in the 2023 Rivers Guber election, emerges tomorrow, May 31st,” the statement declared.

Accord! Oneness and Progress!

Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

30/5/2022.