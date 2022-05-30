Rivers 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CLEARED TO CONTEST PRIMARIES, AS ACCORD CONCLUDES GOVERNORSHIP SCREENING

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers Accord guber aspirant (m), in a group photograph with members of his campaign team, after the successful screening, to contest in the Rivers Accord guber Primaries tomorrow, May 31st, 2022

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a Governorship aspirant under the Accord Political party in Rivers State, has been duly screened and cleared to contest its guber primary, as the party concludes preparation for its Governorship and State Assembly primaries tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Chief Lulu-Briggs was duly screened by the party’s screening committee today, May 30th, and declared qualified to contest the primaries, which would also see the emergence of State Assembly Candidates, to fly the Accord Political party flag, in the 2023 general elections.

A statement by Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, issued on Monday, 30/5/2022, disclosed that the party’s Governorship aspirant, after the successful screening exercise at the State’s party Secretariat, expressed delight in the party, noting that God willing and if given the ticket, the party would no doubt take over the leadership of the State and then bring the PEOPLE first, in Government.

According to the statement, “As a party we have always stated clearly that Accord is a party that her members and aspirants are success driven and with a sincerity of purpose. As such, we have come to believe that Accord party here in Rivers State will duly take over the leadership of the entire State.

“We are a party that is focused on the PEOPLE, after all the Government is about the PEOPLE and PEOPLE must therefore matter the most. It is for this reason WE shall take over the State in One Accord”, Mr. Douglas declared confidently

Accord! Oneness and Progress!

Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

30/5/2022.