Renowned Oil industry mogul and philanthropist, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has emerged as the Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord Political Party.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, who went into the contest unopposed as the sole governorship aspirant, was declared winner of the well attended and properly conducted Rivers Accord Gubernatorial Primary election, which took place at Elekahia Community Town Hall, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday May 31st,2022,

