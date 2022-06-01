Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu Celebrates Dame Edith Okowa @ 61

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has felicitated the Wife of the Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, on the occasion of her 61st birthday anniversary.

Elumelu in a goodwill message on Wednesday appreciated the Lord God Almighty for keeping and sustaining the life of the First Lady, describing her as a virtuous woman, an epitome of motherhood and a great woman of substance.

Elumelu eulogised the Governor’s wife for the critical role she has continued to play in the life of the Governor and in his administration of the state since he took over the affairs of the state, seven years ago.

The Minority Leader said, “We celebrate a great woman who has in no small measure, been a beacon of hope, priceless and worthy gift to the people of Delta State and a jewel of inestimable value to His Excellency the Governor of our dear State.

“We appreciate God for your life and thank you, immensely for the supportive role you have continued to play in the life of your beloved Husband.

“Your persistent prayers and godly advice has been critical and instrumental to our Governor’s exceptional success and unprecedented achievements, recorded in Delta State in the past seven years. We are indeed proud and appreciate what the Lord has used you to accomplish for the State.

“We commend and celebrate you for using your pet project, 05 Initiative, a godly initiative, as a veritable channel of positive transformation of the lives of the less privileged, the motherless and the aged in the State and the country at large. You are indeed an epitome of selflessness, a great woman of great value with a heart of gold.

“On behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State and Nigeria as a whole, I heartily rejoice and congratulate Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, beloved wife of our dear Governor and the Mother of our beloved State, Delta, on this auspicious occasion of your sixty first birthday anniversary.

“As you celebrate today, our wish and prayer for you, is for God to continue to straighten you with his might, endow you with divine health, sustain you with peace that surpasses all understanding and give you many more glorious years ahead.

Congratulations and happy birthday to Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, Wife of the Governor of Delta State.