Rivers 2023: ACCORD PARTY HAILS EMERGENCE OF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS AS GOVERNORSHIP FLAGBEARER, OTHER CANDIDATES

Oil mogul, self led successful business man and extraordinary philanthropist, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has emerged the governorship candidate for Accord in the State ahead of the 2023 governorship election, at the Elekahia Community Town Hall, on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs emerged through a consensus affirmation by all delegates of the 319 wards of the 23 LGAs in the State.

The Chairman of the Governorship primary/electoral committee in the State Barr Mgbudem Maxwell O., who is also the party’s National legal adviser expressed his joy in the process through which the Governorship candidate emerged, stating that this is the way democracy should be handled and not otherwise; a free, fair and credible process.

The Chairman simply summarized the process to be, “the beginning of the change WE have been looking for in Rivers State”. Such that the people will without imposition, compulsion and intimidation of any sort, wholeheartedly desire and select for themselves who they need to lead them. He advised that other parties in the country should as a matter of sincerity of purpose emulate the modus operandi of the Accord, which way, our Nation’s manner of political journey will be a pace set for other nations to follow, he said.

He said, he had witnessed here a level playing ground wherein the people are allowed to make their choice, have their voice, own their voice and then share in the vision of the candidate and that of the party, a gesture clearly signaling that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the character and the answer they have long yearned for.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs thanked the leadership of the party for their effort, and then confessed thus to the PEOPLE, “It’s with all humility and the fear of God that I respectfully accept this Nomination”. According to him, this task as handed him is a surety of “Destination Brick House 2023”, that WE as a PEOPLE have a responsibility to give to ourselves that Rivers State of our Dream, he admonished.

In his usual mannerism of a peaceful, unity, loving and blame free mindset, he noted that WE as a people must recognize that our past leaders and the present Governor have all done their best, yet, the onus is now on us to make Rivers State that great State that its Glory will be multi generational. According to him, though the task will be enormous, but because WE don’t have any godfather save God our Father in Heaven, WE shall overcome and our joy will be full, even as WE shall run an all inclusive Government that will have every Rivers voice represented, he assured.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Iyene Douglas reminded that the primaries as earlier scheduled was for that of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, but that only that of the Governorship primary election was achieved and would have that of the State Assembly on a later date that will be announced, within the guidelines of INEC.

Accord! Oneness and Progress!

Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

1/6/2022