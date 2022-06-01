Rivers Guber: OUR DESTINATION IS BRICK HOUSE IN 2023, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, ACCORD PARTY GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE, DECLARES

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Party Rivers Governorship Candidate, has declared that the destination of the party is the Rivers State Government House, popular known as Brick House, in 2023.

Chief Lulu-Briggs made this declaration, after he emerged as the Rivers State Gubernatorial flagbearer of Accord Political Party and was declared winner of the well attended and properly conducted Primaries, which took place at Elekahia Community Town Hall, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday May 31st, 2022, and also witnessed the emergence of State House of Assembly Candidates to fly the party’s flag, in the 2023 general elections.

The renowned Oil industry mogul and philanthropist, who went into the contest unopposed as the sole governorship aspirant of the Party in Rivers State, was proclaimed victorious, after the votes of party delegates from the 319 wards in the state, unanimously and overwhelmingly affirmed his endorsement, in a resounding voice vote that literarily shook the Elekahia Community Town Hall, Port Harcourt, to its very foundations.

Summarizing his post-victory acceptance speech on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, wrote thus:

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Yesterday, I emerged as the Accord Party Governorship flagbearer through a free and fair primaries held. Thanks to the delegates of the party from the 319 wards in the state, whose votes made it possible for me to become the concensus candidate of the party.

It is with all humility and the fear of God that I respectfully accept this nomination. I have no godfather but God the Father. The work has just began, and our destination is the Brick House come 2023. Make no mistakes about it, we have a responsibility to give to ourselves that state of our dreams. When we win the elections, we shall bring everybody together as one indivisible people with a common future.

The coming elections is not about just me, but about every Rivers resident and about giving them the future they so desire. I believe that with hardwork and God’s exceeding grace, we shall be victorious and we shall make Rivers state great again.

Thank you and God bless Rivers State.

Photos: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Archives 2022.