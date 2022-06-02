DUMO LULU-BRIGGS IS THE MAN – By Crucifixio Rockefeller Jack

“My Fellow Statesmen, let us wake up from the dogmatic political slumber and stand gallantly as a people for “High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs and the WE AGENDA in the Forthcoming General Election come 2023”.

First and foremost, I would seize this golden opportunity to briefly educate us on the misinformation and disinformation propaganda spread by some Crooked Politicians in the State that the “PARTY IS SUPREME”. The Party is not “SUPREME” in a democracy and where political power, governance and leadership is in the disposal of the people.

Firstly, in a competitive race. For instance, in a settings where democracy thrive, without the “VOTE” of the people, there shall be no election. Without an election; there will not be freedom. Also, without freedom, there will be no law and without the law; there shall be total anarchy of the Seven Tyrants of Rivers State. Therefore, the “VOTE IS SUPREME”.

Secondly, according to the Greeks, without the law, there will be no freedom and for a Polis to be free of tyrants, there shall be an election that is free,fair and credible. Which means “VOTE” IS SUPREME”.

Lastly, who is to be held responsible in a failed government? Is it the Party or the Person in the office? Personally, in my own opinion, it is the person in power that is to be held responsible in a government that is irresponsible. Therefore, the “VOTE IS SUPREME”.

In a standpoint of Critical Discourse Analysis, no use of language is neutral. It is ideologically mediated. For example; Politicians, Media and People use language to establish inequality, dominance and social power abuse. In addition, the people, the press and the crooked politicians use language to control the minds of the people in the State.

Equally, an individual can use language to reproduce, reenact and resist language in that context. So, tell these Crooked Politicians in the State that Party, such as; PDP, APC or ACCORD PARTY isn’t the supreme. But, it is the vote of the people that is supreme. If there is no vote, is there going to be an election?

Evidently, High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs is Authentic; Trustworthy and Forthcoming. Therefore, the future of the Next Generation, the Women, the Children and the population of the State can be vested upon Him in terms of eudaimonia.

Furthermore, High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs is not a political puppet that some crooked politicians of the State had brought to cover up their corruption and misappropriation of public funds in the future. Sincerely speaking, DLB has no political godfather. He hasn’t been guilty of no crime of corruption before…

Also, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission hasn’t declared Him wanted in the past because He is economic and financial crimes free. High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs wasn’t invited from South America; Brazilian to come and become the Governor of the State. He is not a political novice like the Brazilian and Former Accountant General of the State.

Is politics a local or tribal game? Even if it is a tribal game, the contenders’ background, personalities and morality should be scrutinized.

One of the Founding fathers of the United States of America; Thomas Jefferson said: “When the people fear the government there is tyranny; When the government fear the people there is liberty”.In other words, the “WE AGENDA” is a weapon to make the government fear the people. Our “PVC” is a weapon to vote out these crooked politicians that wants to mortgage the future of the State.

Also, Benjamin Franklin, one of the fathers of the United States said; ” The first responsibility of the citizenry is to question the authority”. The “WE AGENDA” can be a weapon to question a corrupt government. How can a small number of people in the State decide the fate of the people in a democracy?

Additionally, according to George Washington, the First President of the United States of America. “If freedom of speech is taken away, dumb and silent, I may be led like a sheep into the slaughter”. If we don’t speak out with the “WE AGENDA” which is DLB in the Forthcoming General Election come 2023, the State will be led into the slaughter house of corruption, sufferings, mass unemployment and extreme poverty for additional Eight years. I suggest you think about it as a Rivers citizenry!

“Make Rivers State Great Again”

Vote High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs for Governor of Rivers State.

Vote for a man of integrity,

Vote for a man that is trustworthy and forthcoming

Vote for a man of personality; competencies and capacities.

Vote for High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs for a better tomorrow and a better future.

Vote for a man that will improve the healthcare system and educational system of the State.

Vote for a man whom had understood that man is by nature a social and political animal and whom had tendered services to God Almighty and mankind.

I’m obliged. …