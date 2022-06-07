2023: OBOREVWORI RECEIVES CERTIFICATE OF RETURN IN ABUJA, AS ATIKU CONGRATULATES DELTA PDP GUBER CANDIDATE

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and incumbent Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, has received his Certificate of Return, as the Delta PDP flagbearer in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

A report by Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, Executive Media Assistant to the Delta State Governor (Communications), disclosed that the Certificate of return was presented to Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, by the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and National Secretary, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, at a colourful and well attended ceremony, which also witnessed the presentation of certificates to other victorious PDP Candidates across the states, at the PDP Secretariat (Wadata Plaza) Abuja, on Tuesday, 7th June, 2022.

In a related development the PDP Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has Congratulated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the presentation of his certificate as the Delta PDP Gubernatorial Candidate.

Alhaji Atiku, who also received his own certificate of return as PDP Presidential flagbearer, was seen shaking hands warmly with Rt. Hon. Oborevwori inside the PDP Secretariat, Wadata Plaza hall, after the Delta guber candidate received his certificate of return, as the duly elected candidate of the party to contest the 2023 polls.

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori was accompanied to the certificate presentations ceremony, by a high powered Delta State PDP delegation led by the State party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso and comprising party officials, members of the Delta State Assembly and other party faithful.