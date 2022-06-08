2023: TINUBU IS APC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress APC, Presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

The 70 years old Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and widely recognized as the National leader of the APC, coasted home to a comprehensive landslide victory, scoring 1,271 votes to trounce 22 other aspirants, in the contest, which held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, and had earlier seemed too close to call.

Immediate past Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, came a distant second and third, with 316 votes and 235 votes respectively.

Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, who had been reportedly announced earlier as party’s consensus candidate in a very noxious and provocative statement by the Party National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, could only sneak into fourth position with 152 votes while fiery cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare finished disappointingly at the bottom of the list with zero votes.

Earlier in the primaries, Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, former Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, Senator Robert Boroffice, Female aspirant Uju Ken-Ohanenye, and former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio withdrew from the race and declared their support for Tinubu.

A breakdown of the APC Presidential Primaries Results is posted below:

Bola Ahmed Tinubu – 1,271

Rotimi Amaechi – 316

Yemi Osibanjo – 235

Ahmed Lawal 152

Yahaya Bello 47

Dave Umahi 20

Ben Ayade 21

Ahmed Sani 3

Void Votes 8.

All the twenty-three (23) APC aspirants who procured the N100 million APC Presidential nomination forms were successfully screened to participate in the APC Presidential primary, 2022.

Bola Tinubu of APC (70), is now expected to slug it out at the Presidential election in 2023, with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP (75) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (60), slated for February 23, 2023, which is largely expected to impact hugely on the States and National Assembly elections scheduled for March 11, 2023.