PRESS STATEMENT

7TH JUNE, 2022

DELTA 2023: DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES SHERIFF OBOREVWORI, ON PRESENTATION OF HIS CERTIFICATE OF RETURN AS PARTY’S GUBER CANDIDATE, SAYS THERE’S NO CAUSE FOR ALARM

Delta State PDP has Congratulated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, after he was presented with his Certificate of Return, as the Delta PDP Gubernatorial flag bearer in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, by the PDP National Chairman, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The Congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who noted that the PDP has neither breached nor violated a recent court order by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on the matter of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori’s status as the Delta PDP Guber Candidate.

The statement reads: “Delta State PDP, warmly Congratulates our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the successful presentation of his Certificate of Return as the duly elected Delta PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 elections.

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori received his Certificate of Return from the hands of our distinguished PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and our dynamic National Secretary, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, at a colourful and well-attended ceremony, which also witnessed the official presentation of certificates to other victorious PDP Candidates across the States, at the PDP Secretariat (Wadata Plaza) Abuja, on Tuesday, 7th June, 2022.

“Our hearty congratulations to Rt. Hon. Oborevwori is very much in order, against the backdrop of a recent Court order issued by an Abuja Federal High Court, in relation to the authenticity of the candidature of our governorship flag bearer.

“To set the record straight and for the avoidance of any doubts whatsoever, the Order issued by the Abuja Federal High Court, under the Seal of the Court and the hand of the presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on the 6th day of June, 2022, and after hearing Ibrahim Idris, SAN, J.D Jefia, Osita Alele, Sarafadeen Salimo, for the Plaintiffs; was that the Defendants (PDP, INEC, OBOREVWORI) “shall within 7 days from the service on them of the order of this Court, file in this Court an Affidavit to show cause why prayers 3, 4 and 5, shall not be granted by the Court.”

“In other words, the Court, contrary to reports, did not grant the Applicants reliefs. Accordingly, the court ordered the defendants to enter a defence within seven days of service to show cause why the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs should not be granted and in the light of the above, granted an order accelerating the hearing of the Motion Exparte and its consideration, vis-a-vis the Affidavit to show cause as ordered, to be filed by the Defendants.

“We are very much aware, without being prejudiced, that such an order by the Court, can only be effected with the proviso that all parties should maintain the already established status quo ante, until judgment has been delivered on the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs in the substantive suit.

“The PDP, as a responsible, law-abiding political party which believes in the stipulated and tested procedures of due process, has already set the machinery in motion to fully comply with the Order of the Court to file our Affidavit and enter our defence within seven days of service, to show cause why the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs should not be granted.

“So, there is no cause for alarm and we warmly congratulate our Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the receipt of his Certificate of Return as the duly elected Delta PDP Flag bearer for the 2023 polls.

“Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.”

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.