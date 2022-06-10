2023: PRES. BUHARI RECEIVES ASIWAJU TINUBU, APC PRESIDENTIAL FLAG-BEARER, IN ASO ROCK

President Buhari with R-L: Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and CEO of Oando Wale Tinubu as he receives in audience APC Presidential Candidate in State House on 9th June 2022

President Buhari, on Thursday, 9th June, 2022, received in audience, the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in State House on an official visit to formally present himself to the President, after clinching victory at the APC presidential Primaries special convention, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Senator Tinubu was accompanied to the State House, Abuja, by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and CEO of Oando Wale Tinubu, who were all received warmly by the Nigerian President.

President Mohammadu Buhari (m), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (l) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State (r), in State House on 9th June 2022

It will be recalled that President Buhari had already sent a Congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, following his resounding landslide victory, to emerge as the APC presidential candidate, for the 2023 general elections.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), issued on June 08, 2022, reads:

STATEMENT ON THE ELECTION OF ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU AS APC’S FLAGBEARER FOR PRESIDENT FOR 2023 ELECTION

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

“Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support.

“Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

“During the Primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us.

“Because what we can all agree is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite.

“The movement we created in 2013 is beyond individuals. Together, we made history by becoming the first party in our country’s history to unseat a party in power and propel our candidate into the Presidency through a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

“We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy. He is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party. Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfill its destiny in Africa and the World.

“The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the Presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.

“I recognize and commend the enthusiasm and self-confidence amongst our party men and women.

“I also thank the delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 08, 2022