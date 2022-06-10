News

ENCOURAGE YOURSELVES IN THE LORD: ACCORD CONDOLES FAMILIES Of RIVERS APC MEMBERS, INVOLVED IN GHASTLY ROAD ACCIDENT

The Rivers State chapter of Accord party, has sympathized with families of the victims of the recent road accident involving some Rivers APC members, on their return from their presidential primaries which took place in Abuja.

The party in a statement by its legal adviser Barr Prefaa Macs Daye, through the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Iyene Douglas, described the incident as unfortunate, knowing that every life is a great destiny, and the unfortunate incident has just terminated the greatness in these destinies.

According to the statement, their sudden demise is a painful one, and can only be described as a great loss to the nation’s wellbeing.

The party then prayed for and wished those injured quick recovery and admonished loved ones left behind, friends and the Rivers APC family to encourage themselves in the Lord, the statement concluded

Signed:
Iyene Douglas
State Publicity Secretary,
Rivers Accord.
10/6/2022.

