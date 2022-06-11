Massive Support For Nwaobi’s Candidacy, As House Of Assembly Aspirants, Youths Route For New Aniocha North

The PDP aspirants that contested the Delta State House of Assembly primary election for Aniocha North Constituency, in collaboration with youths and leaders of the local government area, have decided to embark on an initiative that will create a new Aniocha North.

This resolution was earlier reached by the aspirants but made known to stakeholders in a meeting of 40 youths each from the 10 wards in Aniocha North Constituency, including community leaders and some critical stakeholders in PDP, held at the Issele-Uku Unity Hall on Saturday 4th June, 2022.

At the meeting, youths from each of the wards were given opportunities to air their opinions on leadership generally, suggest how they want governance and ask questions on issues they were not clear about.

Many questions were raised, and the Honourable Member representing Aniocha North Constituency, Hon. Engr. Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi who earlier set the stage rolling with his address, meticulously and painstakingly answered the questions as raised.

Nwaobi took time to explain the effort of all the aspirants in agreeing with him to hold a meeting prior to the primary election where they all resolved to allow for a free, fair, credible and transparent primary election, including signing a peace accord to allow for peace during and after the primary election.

He affirmed that the initiative worked just as all the aspirants immediately congratulated him after he emerged winner of the contest.

Arising from this very unprecedented act, Hon. Nwaobi said he conveyed another meeting of all the aspirants to thank them for their cooperation and in addition, they all resolved to move Aniocha North forward by working together with him to prosecute and win the general election.

His words, “Having agreed not to work apart again, this is where we now resolved to bring all the youths of Aniocha North under one forum to dissect the issues militating against the peace and unity of PDP in Aniocha North local government area, discuss way forward and come up with resolutions to forge ahead as a united entity and not a divided people. This is unprecedented in the history of Aniocha North, and going forward, we thank God for making that dream a reality today.

“Based on this resolution, youth leaders and community leaders were reached to select 40 youths each from their wards to hold this meeting. So we are here to communicate our resolution to the ward youth leaders and community leaders in order for all and sundry to be on the same page with this new pedestal of reasoning, understanding and leadership for the betterment of our people. I make bold to say that this is a movement that is historic and unprecedented in Aniocha North.

“Also, without any risk of sounding immodest, I say unequivocally that PDP is on the march to winning all her elections next year, from Presidency to Governors to National Assembly members and of course House of Assembly members. No doubt about this; the only thing we need to do for the PDP is to win between 70-80 percent of valid votes in Aniocha North. Landslide victory is what we yearn for, not just winning”, Nwaobi appealed.

To be sure that all the participants were in total agreement that PDP should win landslide in Aniocha North, Hon. Nwaobi had to put it to a voice vote and got a thunderous Yes.

However suspecting there could be some No in the voice vote, he asked for the consenting participants to raise their hands and all but two participants from Onicha-Ugbo dissented, hinging the reason for their action on the deplorable condition of Onicha-Ugbo/Idumuje-Ugboko Road, which according to them, their representative has refused to fix.

Again, Nwaobi took time to explain to them the workings of the Legislature and Executive Arms of Government, giving them reasons not to always vent their anger on the Legislators whose primary function is to make good laws for the good of all.

He also pointed out to them that the road in question belongs to the federal government and rather than holding the State Government liable, they should instead request that the members representing the area at the National Assembly present the dilapidated road as a motion of urgent national importance by drawing the attention of the federal government to it.

To lend credence to all that Hon. Nwaobi said about the resolve of all the House of Assembly aspirants to working with him as a united entity, one of the aspirants, fomer Executive Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Chuks Oseme commended the youths for answering their call to join the train for a new Aniocha North, promising them that they would not regret their action.

He said that collectively going forward, all the aspirants and youths inclusive are going to be in power at every level; monitoring events, advising and giving their suggestions on representation and governance.

Equally, another aspirant, Engr. Justin Anene called on the youths to avoid being used by agents of destabilisation again in Aniocha North, affirming that all the aspirants had resolved to working together with Hon. Nwaobi in the interest and progress of Aniocha North Constituency.

Meanwhile, every other aspirant, leader or youth that spoke made appraisal references to the achievements of Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi even as a lawmaker, commending him and other contenders at the primary election for initiating this agenda to reconcile everybody in the interest of moving Aniocha North forward as one family and united force under the PDP.

The leaders present at the meeting includes the Executive Chairman, Aniocha North Local Government Council, Hon. Kelvin Okwechime, Dcn. Chuks Nwaebuni, an executive member of the South-South PDP, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwagwu, SSA to the Governor, Comrade Kingsley Azuh, SSA to the Governor, Mr. Lawrence Izegbu, SSA to the Governor, Hon. Pat Onochie, Bishop Odum Marvelous and others too numerous to mention.