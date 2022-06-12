YOU’RE A GREAT PARTNER IN BUILDING #STRONGER DELTA, FUNKEKEME TELLS DTHA 7TH ASSEMBLY

PRESS RELEASE

The Senior Political Adviser to the governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, has hailed the 7th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly for playing a crucial role in building a stronger Delta State.

In a message to felicitate with the lawmakers, Solomon who is a former member of the House and one-time Deputy Speaker said the 7th Assembly has “held aloft the tradition of being the true voice of the people and creating the right ambience for the protection and advancement of the interests of the good people of Delta State.”

He noted that “the 7th Assembly has, to its credit, established a warm and fruitful relationship with the Executive Branch that has seen both arms work harmoniously.”

Solomon attributed the impressive achievements of the lawmakers to the leadership provided by the Speaker and other principal officers.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker, your sterling and focused leadership has given Delta an effective and effervescent group of lawmakers in the 7th Assembly. It is just logical that this and more have earned you the unique honour and responsibility of flying the flag of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 governorship election.

“This is a remarkable first in our State. In deed, we are lucky to have you and your distinguished colleagues running the affairs of our dear State at this critical stage of our development as a sub-national group,” he stated.

As the administration of Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, governor of Delta State, begins its final year, he urged the lawmakers to maintain the same trajectory to smoothen the path for the emergence of a successor administration that shares in the vision of the governor.

Solomon wished the 7th Assembly a more rewarding accomplishments as it enters the final legislative year.