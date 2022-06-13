RIVERS ACCORD CONGRATULATES DUMO LULU-BRIGGS ON HIS BIRTHDAY

The Rivers State chapter of Accord Political party, has extended warm felicitations to it’s Rivers Governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections; the renowned Oil Industry mogul and philanthropist, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on the occasion of his 58th birthday today, Monday, June 13th, 2022.

The birthday salutations was contained in a statement, issued by Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, on 13/6/2022. The statement reads:

Today WE celebrate a man who has distinguished himself to attain the status deserved of a father of many nations, a light set for destinies to arrive at their desired destinations, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of our great party, the Accord, in Rivers State.

The Rivers Accord family wish you a Happy Victorious Birthday. Continue to Age in the awesome Grace, Glory and Excellence of God.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

13/6/2022.