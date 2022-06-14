Breaking: WIKE IS ATIKU’S RUNNING MATE IN PDP (Updated)

Governor Nyesom Ezenwon Wike of Rivers State has emerged as the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential Candidate, for the 2023 general election.

News from impeccable sources inside Wadata Plaza, the PDP National headquarters, confirm that the 19 Member PDP committee, tasked with the selection of Alhji Atiku’s VP, had earlier narrowed the choices to Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and had subsequently voted as follows:

Nyesom Wike – 16 votes

Ifeanyi Okowa – 3

The committee sat today, June 14, 2022, at Wadata Plaza, the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, with the National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu in attendance and membership of the committee cut across party leaders and other critical stakeholders.

Committee members and PDP leaders in

attendance at the meeting included Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), PDP National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, former Governor of Cross River, Sen. Liyel Imoke and Minority Whip of the senate, Sen. Philip Aduda, amongst others.

The main contenders for the running mate slot were Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

It was learnt on good authority that while Okowa was speculated to be Atiku’s preferred choice because of his quiet disposition which fits the office the Vice President, as well as supporting Atiku at the primary, with block votes from Delta delegates, Wike on the other hand was considered the party’s best bet of getting a clean sweep of the votes from the South South region, because of his burgeoning and charismatic political influence.

Inside party sources also hinted that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s chance had hinged on a long shot of emerging as a compromise candidate, in the event of a stalemate in resolving the choice between Wike and Okowa.

The closed door meeting of the selection committee had considered all the options for running mate as presented by the leadership of the party and in the end, had resolved to follow the democratic due process of voting, to determine who would emerge between Wike and Okowa.

Governor Wike, according to incontrovertible sources, got the votes of 16 committee members out of the 19, while Governor Okowa got the remaining 3 committe members votes. There was no abstention.

The committee is now expected to forward the result and its recommendations to the NEC of the party and it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

An official announcement of the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is expected in the next few hours as the National chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu had already declared yesterday, that the choice of the Vice Presidential candidate of the party would be announced within the next 48 hours.

The deadline recently released by INEC, for the submission of Presidential Candidates and their running mates, for all Political parties participating in the 2023 general elections, is Friday, June 17, 2022.