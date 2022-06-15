PDP SETS UP VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SCREENING COMMITTEE (VPSC)

Following the conclusion of the meeting/assignment by the Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum led National Advisory Committee, constituted by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Iyorchia Ayu, on picking the Vice Presidential Candidate for the party, a Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee (VPSC), has promptly been inaugurated ostensibly with the view to beat the INEC deadline of Friday, June 17, for submission of names of Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates, from all political parties participating in the 2023 general elections

The setting up of the Committee was contained in a press Statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, which disclosed that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of some party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee, for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party for the 2023 general elections.

The statement reads as follows:

June 14, 2022

Press Statement

PDP Constitutes Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee (VPSC)

Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

The members of the Committee are as follows

1. High Chief Tom Ikimi – Chairman

2. H.E. Capt. Idris I. Wada (rtd) – Member

3. Chief Osita Chidoka – Member

4. Rt. Hon. Binta Bello – Member

5. Chief Mrs. Alh. Mutiat Adedoja – Member

6. Rt. Hon. Austin Opara – Member

7. Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member

8. Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun – Member

9. Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus – Member

10. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

11. Dr. Akilu Indabawa- Secretary

Mr. Sunday Omobo – Administrative Secretary

The screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10am.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary