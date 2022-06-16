Breaking: OKOWA EMERGES AS ATIKU’S RUNNING MATE IN PDP

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State is now the official PDP Vice Presidential candidate and Running mate to the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the party’s joint ticket for the 2023 general elections.

His was announced as the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, by the Presidential candidate himself, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the meeting of the PDP national caucus at Wadata Plaza, the party headquarters in Abuja, after the Vice Presidential Screening Committee, set up by the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, screened and cleared him, to partner Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential flagbearers in the February 2023 polls.

“I am delighted to announce Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria”- AA, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar write on his verified social media handles

Details loading….