DTSG Honours Brave Tanker Driver, Ejiro Otarigho, For Averting Major Disaster

Delta State Government has presented a cheque of Two Million Naira, a plaque and a letter of commendation to Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver, for his display of heroism and humanity as he drove a burning tanker away to a safe place where it exploded into an inferno last week in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, made the presentation to Mr. Otarigho in Asaba in the office of the SSG.

Governor Okowa commended him for the rare display of patriotism, humanity, bravery and heroism and noted that the incident would have resulted in the death of many persons and destruction of property at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area where the fire started.

He expressed happiness with the tanker driver for his action and stated that Mr Otarigho had become the new face of Delta and Youth Ambassador for his display of heroism adding that the state government would continue to celebrate him.

The Governor explained that what he did could not be translated to money but he should understand that people appreciated him for the action, and urged him not to stop at this but to continue to do his best for humanity.



Responding, Mr. Otarigho thanked the state government for the gesture and noted that driving the burning tanker filled with premium motor spirit away from a busy place was the best he could do at that moment to save lives and property.

He said being appreciated by people coupled with other accolades for his action showed that doing good for the public would not be in vain and thanked all for appreciating him

Speaking in an interview, the wife of the driver thanked God for everything saying that she was shocked at the initial stage when she received the news but appreciated her husband for his patriotism and heroism.

The Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Emmanuel Amgbaduba, and his Youth Development counterpart, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, among others, were in an attendance during the ceremony.