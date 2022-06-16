Ochor Congratulates Okowa On His Nomination As Atiku’s Running Mate

ASABA/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor has felicitated with the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement Tuesday, June 16, 2022, signed by his Press Secretary, Emmanuel Enebeli, said the selection of Okowa is a further confirmation of his national acceptance and contributions to the development of the party in the country.

He stated this after the official announcement of the choice of the Delta State Governor by the PDP candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar after many days of speculation and suspense caused by the exercise.

The Deputy Speaker, who was over excited about the formal pronouncement, said with the selection, the party is ready to rescue the country from the hardship now being experienced by Nigerians.

He pointed out that Okowa had been a faithful member of the party, who had used his wealth of experience to unite members of the party in the state and at the national level, sustenance of peace amongst the various tribes that live in Delta, which will be a very good advantage to the governance of the country.

‘I congratulate our dynamic Governor, His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his choice as the running mate to the Candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

“I am very excited, because he is a party man, a peace builder, who is nationally accepted, and one who have contributed much to the development of our great party have been selected to join in the rescue mission of Nigeria, as a vice Presidential Candidate.”

“Sir, Your choice as a running mate is a perfect one, I congratulate you, all members of Delta state chapter of the PDP, and people of Delta, as your vast administrative experience will be brought to bear with that of His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria in 2023.” He stated.