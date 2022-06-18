PDP VP: Delta PDP Lampoon’s Congratulatory Message From Nwaoboshi to Okowa

PRESS STATEMENT

17TH JUNE, 2022

NWAOBOSHI’S CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE; A CLEAR SIGN OF MENTAL DELUSION

Our attention has been drawn to a ‘congratulatory message’ titled: “Senator Peter Nwaoboshi congratulates Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa”, authored by a certain Evangelist Moses Kamanya, who describes himself as

Director-General, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi Campaign Organization, aka (SPONCO).

After perusing the contents of the ‘congratulatory message’, one realizes that the writer is either an illiterate who does not fully understand how to write such messages, or more appropriately, both the writer and his sponsor have been possessed by a dangerously wicked and delusional spirit of envy, acrimony, and bitterness.

Jeremiah 17:9 (King James Version of the Holy Bible) says that: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” and we are even more shocked and disappointed that such hate and enviousness, couched under the headline of ‘congratulatory message’, is being exhibited by an “Evangelist”. How unfortunate.

We however will not join issues with this self-styled ‘Evangelist’, especially when his crass ignorance of the permutations and calculations that determine the decisions of political parties is very glaring, and it is rather disappointing that someone who boldly claims in capital letters, to be the DG of a Senatorial Campaign Organization, will expose and embarrass himself with such pedestrian argument in his ‘congratulatory message’.

For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa categorically and completely distanced himself from contesting for the Presidential ticket of the PDP; a position he was very qualified to vie for, in honour and respect of the Asaba Accord, where it was agreed that power should rotate to the South.

But as the saying goes, you can lead a horse to the stream but you cannot force it to drink water and the PDP, in fulfilling the main objectives for which political parties are set up, which is to win elections, chose the obviously practical and realistic route, especially since it could not afford the luxury of altruism and untenable political correctness, as an opposition party.

As for the APC, the bulk of its Southern Governors are in the South West and it is now crystal clear to many Nigerians, why they vehemently and vociferously demanded that power must rotate to the South under the clever but deceitful logic of equity, when they knew exactly where and who they wanted to give the power to.

They conveniently forgot, for political reasons, that President Olusegun Obasanjo was from the South-West and President Goodluck Jonathan was from the South-South and if power must rotate back to the South, after Buhari’s North, then it must, as a matter of equity and fairness, go to the South-East in particular and not just the general South.

But of course, they will not admit this clear and incontrovertible conclusion, because they knew who and where they wanted power to go to for political expediency. Yet, a clueless illiterate like Evangelist Kamanya will come and talk about ‘ingratitude to loyalty’, because he is lucky to be an ordinary DG to a traitorous Senator, who has betrayed his own people for his selfish gains? This is totally unacceptable.

Infact, people like ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya are either too young to know or too ignorant to understand, that the APC, in all its various forms of political opposition, had consistently fielded Muhammadu Buhari as presidential candidate, without consideration for other zones, in the last three election cycles before 2015, because, as far as they were concerned, they were in the opposition and wanted someone they believe can win the election for them. That is the nature of opposition politics.

The same scenario has also been the case in Delta State, as the opposition (APC) has brazenly and consistently fielded a Governorship candidate from only one zone in the State with impunity. They have once again, with the full gamut of intimidation and subterfuge, surreptitiously and audaciously imposed another governorship candidate from the same zone on its members who are Deltans, just as they have been doing since 1999. Still, they have the temerity to talk about equity?

It is on record that the PDP has religiously and sacrosanctly maintained the zoning principle and equity arrangement in Delta State and we have sustained it again with the election of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as our Governorship candidate to take over from our dynamic and indefatigable ‘Ekwueme’ and ensure that Delta Central maintains the rotation principle in 2023. That is how a proper political party functions.

And by the way, is ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya even aware of the fact that PDP has never produced a Northern President in this Country before? Is he also aware that the North-East has also never produced a President in Nigeria before, (except Atiku’s stint as Vice President)

What has happened in the PDP, by the combination of fortuitous calculation and divine intervention, is that the principle of equity has manifested in such a wonderful and miraculous sequence of events, which resulted in the emergence once again, of His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who hails from the North-East geopolitical zone, as its presidential candidate.

The APC on the other hand and under the dubious and deceptive guise of rotating power to the South, has wittingly given the South-West, which has already had eight years with OBJ as President and another eight years with Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President making a total of 16 years which is actually half of the period of this our democratic dispensation, a direct route back to the Presidency again.

So, what happened to the other Southern regions in the party, since they are in power and not in opposition like before? In fact it is even obvious now that the APC is clearly working with PDP’s timetable to justify the injustice it has done to the South-East, even when political heavyweights like David Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Nwajiuba and Ogbonnaya Onu, were all on the ballot?

Why did APC decide to give its presidential ticket to the same South-West, which is already occupying the Vice Presidency in this present administration instead of doing the right and proper thing by giving it to the Southern region that justly and fairly deserved it?

We can only laugh hilariously and even pity ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya, when he makes such a worthless statement like “The All Progressive Congress (APC) remains the Party with the large heart, listening ears, and vivid eyes. The unanimous Agenda for a Southerner in ‘Aso Rock’ come 2023, is sagacious and sacrosanct”. He has forgotten, in his eagerness to put his name on a press statement, that two ‘Southerners’ nick-named OBJ and GEJ have already been in Aso Rock, but of course they will claim in their warped logic, that these were leaders under the PDP, as if PDP is not part of Nigeria. Shame!!!

We want to say ‘Thanks but No thanks’ to ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya and his principal for their tongue-in-cheek ‘Congratulatory message’ and to inform them that we have acknowledged receipt of their poisoned felicitations and accepted it in good faith, even with all the bile, bitterness and vile innuendos it tried woefully to conceal. It is well.

By the way, let us also remind ‘Evangelist’ Kamanya, especially in reference to his assumed position as DIRECTOR-GENERAL, SENATOR PETER ONYELUKACHUKWU NWAOBOSHI CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION (SPONCO), all written in capital letters too, that Prince Ned Nwoko, the star Prince of Anioma Nation, is coming to reclaim his stolen mandate in 2023. No fake evangelism or evangelist will stand in the way of his already assured victory.

Let us equally acknowledge his ‘Congratulatory message’ to His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, a true and bonafide son of the Anioma Nation, on his emergence as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP.

Anioma and Delta North will never abandon their own and gang up with strangers to sell their birthright and identity. They will surely deliver their sons to victory in 2023 and bring more gains and glory to Aniomaland and PDP.

PDP! Power to the People!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.