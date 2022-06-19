BIRTHDAY: Ochor Congratulates Oborevbori

ASABA/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, had congratulated the Speaker, and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 Governorship Election, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevbori on his 59 Birthday Anniversary,

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Emmanuel Enebeli, thanked God for the life of the speaker as he had used him to contribute to the development of humanity , and public institutions in the state.

He prayed God to continue to protect, guide, and give him victories over distractive tendencies, most especially as he prepares him to ascend to a higher responsibilities in 2023.

“I, my family, Aides and people of Ukwuani State Constituency congratulates you as you mark another year of God’s Grace.”

“Your gifts of leadership qualities had been blessings to many, and institutions in Delta, as many can testify.”

“As you celebrate, I pray for of God Blessings and favour on you, especially and remove every distractive tendencies from you, ast you are preparing for a higher callings come 2023.” He stated