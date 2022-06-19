HON SOROKWU DESCRIBES OKOWA AS A TRUE PATRIOT



The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Okowa on Political Matters and one time Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area Hon. Sorokwu has described the Delta State Governor His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as a true Patriot and a man of high destiny.

Hon Sorokwu made this remark in a chat with journalists while expressing appreciation to God for choosing Senator Okowa as Vice President to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that Atiku Abubakar has made a good choice stressing that the Senator Okowa’s leadership qualities as Governor of Delta has attracted lots of development in the state. The Senior Special Adviser noted that the people of Nsukwa clan are proud of their amiable Governor for extending dividends of democracy to the entire clan.

Hon Sorokwu admonished the people of Nsukwa clan to collect their PVCs and vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections.

He enumerated some of Governor Okowa administration’s achievements to include but not limited to the followings: Asaba international Airport, Prof Chike Edozie Secretariat and numerous road projects across the state.

He finally thanked the national leadership of PDP of for the trust and confidence bestowed on Governor Okowa by nominating him as vice presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and promised that the people of his clan will continue to support PDP.