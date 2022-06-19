NCWS Tasks Political Leaders On Safety Of Women In Party Politics

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Rivers State Branch, has called on political leaders across party lines in the country to foster increased to involvement and safety of women in party politics

Acting State President of NCWS, Mrs Bridget Pemii made the call on Friday during a seminar organized in Port Harcourt, in collaboration with the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The seminar which was themed, Protecting Women Involvement in Politics, had women participating from the 23 local government areas of the State.

The Acting State President noted that to attain the needed development in the country, women must be allowed to advance in politics.

Speaking on the theme, Bishop Peter Georgwill, Resident Minister of the Bishop Samuel Elenwo Anglican Church, Rumuokuta, advised women to maintain the respect and love for their husbands and household members, while pursuing their political careers.

“Now is not the time to shy away from politics, it is okay for women to be active in politics. Every christian should be politically involved to enthrone godly leadership in the nation.

On her part, the President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Garden City, Rotarian Mrs. Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie, also speaking on the theme, encouraged women to be bold. She advised Women to exhibit courage despite the odds, stressing that women should provide support systems to encourage each other in the political arena.

Making it an interactive session, she allowed women to air their views on how they have been victimized in politics as others also suggested ways to achieve more women involvement and protection in politics.

“Despite all negative factors, women should show courage to participate in politics and learn to support each women to attain the desired goal and protect the interest of other women in politics,” she said.

The President of WoWCAN, Evangelist Esther Ugorji, thanked NCWS for the opportunity to orientate women to be politically active and involved in nation building.

She said the women wing of CAN will continue in fervent prayers for the church, nation and encouraged her members to be active in grassroot and national politics.

Prayer session was also held for Nigeria, Rivers State, NCWS, WoWCAN and women in general.