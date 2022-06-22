Delta 2023: SIR MONDAY ONYEME IS PDP DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE

PRESS STATEMENT

22ND JUNE, 2022

Sir Monday Onyeme (top)

DELTA 2023: DELTA PDP ANNOUNCES SIR MONDAY ONYEME, AS DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE AND RUNNING MATE TO OUR GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, hereby announces Sir Monday John Onyeme, FCA, FCTI, JP, as the Deputy Governorship candidate and running mate of our party.

Sir Monday Onyeme, was born on March 30th, 1965, at Ibabu Community of Onicha-Ukwuani in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State. At a very early age in life, he showed a great passion for education, hard work, and spartan discipline.

The search for prompt remediation and positive change in his community and society from ignorance, poverty, and insecurity, took Sir Monday John Onyeme through Primary education at Army Children’s School, Sokoto State, Government Secondary School, Gummi in Kebbi State, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State and the University of Calabar, Cross River State, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree (Second Class Upper), in Accountancy.

He also has a Certificate in Information and Communication Technology, and a Master’s Degree (M.A.) in Business Management from the Northumbria University in Newcastle, United Kingdom. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Accountancy.

Sir Monday John Onyeme, a Chartered Accountant par excellence, is a Fellow of different professional bodies such as, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), the Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional Faculty (FCFIP), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), etc.

A professional to the core, before his present appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), he was the Bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria, a position he held for over nine years.

Above all, he is a loyal, dedicated and true party man, totally committed, well respected, and truly beloved in the PDP family. He is also a devout Christian and a complete family man, happily married with lovely children.

Sir Onyeme and our Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will pair on our joint ticket, as flagbearers of the PDP, for the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.

Delta State PDP, warmly Congratulates our Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme, on his successful emergence as the running mate to our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and we have no doubts that this is already a confirmed winning combination for the 2023 Governorship election.

We are now fully ready for the electoral battle in 2023 and by the Grace of God, it will end in praise, as always.

“Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.”

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.