NGOZI ODU IS RIVERS PDP DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE

Prof. (Mrs) Ngozi Nma Odu

Prof. (Mrs) Ngozi Nma Odu, PhD, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Education, has emerged as the Rivers PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate and running mate to the Governorship Candidate, Hon. Siminialayi Fubara, to run as flagbearers of the party in the 2023 Governorship election.

Dr. Ngozi Odu, who hails from Ogba, Egbema, Ndoni LGA (ONELG), was selected by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State in an unexpected, but earlier predicted gender leaning choice for the position, which many had speculated would go to a more recognized political figure in Governor Wike’s Political family, following the emergence of Sim Fubara, whose political visibility was overshadowed by his status as a top civil servant and Accountant General of Rivers state.

Dr. Ngozi Nma Odu is a Senior Lecturer of Food Microbiology & Public Health in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, College of Natural & Applied Sciences. She obtained her first degree in Microbiology from Paisley College of Technology, Renfrewshire, Scotland. While in Scotland, she received the Best Academic Prize for 2 consecutive years (1977 and 1978 respectively).

She also holds a Masters Degree in Food Science and Management from the prestigious University of London (Queen Elizabeth College). In 1989 she obtained a Ph.D in Microbiology at the University of Port Harcourt, that made her the first Ph.D graduate in that department. She also attended a Leadership course at the prestigious John Hopkins University Baltimore, USA.

Dr. Odu rose through the ranks in the Rivers State Ministry of Health to the post of permanent secretary, a post she held for (6½) six and half years (1999 – 2006), making her the longest serving Permanent Secretary in that Ministry. During her tenure as Permanent Secretary, her Ministry received accolades from WHO, UNICEF and FMOH for Best practices in the area of Immunization and Baby Friendly Initiative Programmes.

In January 2006, she was appointed as the Rivers State commissioner in the Ministry of Education and as a commissioner, she facilitated the award of overseas undergraduate scholarships to over 400 Rivers State Students in Russia and Malaysia and also facilitated the award of overseas Post – graduate scholarship to over 75 Rivers State men & women in USA, UK and Europe. She equally commenced the process of handover of Schools to the missions and she also initiated School beautification programme in public Schools in the State.

She is presently, the Director of Academic Planning of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Rivers State.